SportsWorld: Ingebrigtsen lowers 1,500m indoor mark

Ingebrigtsen lowers 1,500m indoor mark

LIEVIN (France) • Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor record in the 1,500m when he ran 3min 30.60sec on Thursday at the World Indoor Tour in northern France.

The Norwegian cut 0.46sec from the record set three years ago by Ethiopian Samuel Tefera, who was second on Thursday in 3:33.70.

It was the 21-year-old's first world record.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Okagbare banned 10 years for doping

PARIS • Nigeria's 2008 long-jump silver medalist Blessing Okagbare has been banned for 10 years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced yesterday.

The 33-year-old, who is also a sprinter, was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics last year before the women's 100m semi-finals after testing positive for human-growth hormone at an out-of-competition test in Slovakia on July 19.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Niemann leads by 3 at Genesis PGA event

LOS ANGELES • Joaquin Niemann of Chile rang up nine birdies and posted an eight-under 63 to take a three-shot lead after the first round of golf's Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young and defending champion Max Homa are tied for second at 66.

REUTERS