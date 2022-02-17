Sports World: Lin Qian wins Metz title and battles on

Lin Qian wins Metz title and battles on

Singapore paddler Ser Lin Qian won the Under-17 girls' singles on Tuesday at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Metz in France, beating Germany's Mia Griesel 3-1 in the final.

The 16-year-old will face German Lea Lachenmayer in the quarter-finals of the U-19 event. She beat Romania's Andrea Teglas 3-1 in the last 32 and Portugal's Ines Matos 3-1 in the last 16 after getting a bye in the round of 64.

Sailors to play ACL games in Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR • The Lion City Sailors will play their Asian Champions League Group F matches, set for April 15 to May 1, in Buriram, Thailand, said the Asian Football Confederation yesterday.

The Singapore Premier League champions are pooled with two-time Japanese winners Urawa Red Diamonds, Chinese champions Shandong Taishan and the winners of a play-off between South Korea's Daegu FC and Buriram.

REUTERS

Giannis drops 50pts in sweep of Pacers

LOS ANGELES • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points, as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 128-119 National Basketball Association win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night to complete a four-game sweep of the season series.

He added 14 rebounds on 17-for-21 shooting to help the Bucks snap their two-game losing streak. Khris Middleton scored 19 points while Jrue Holiday had 14 points.

REUTERS