Sports World

Singapore shooters win three golds

Singapore are right behind Indonesia in the medal standings after three golds yesterday in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grand Prix in Jakarta.

Gai Tianrui, Lionel Wong and Marat Lleyton Veloso got the ball rolling on day four by beating Bangladesh 16-14 in the men's air rifle team final. Their female counterparts - sisters Adele and Fernel Tan, with Natanya Tan edged out the hosts 18-16.

The trio of Teo Shun Xie, Teh Xiu Hong and Amanda Mak then got past Thailand 18-16 in the women's air pistol team final.

Indonesia lead with three golds, five silvers and a bronze with Singapore (3-2-5) second and Thailand (2-1-2) third.

PGA rookie Theegala leads Phoenix Open

LOS ANGELES • World No. 318 Sahith Theegala fired a seven-under 64 on Friday to lead the Phoenix Open, with former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele on his heels.

The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie had surrendered the first-round lead only to climb back to the top with eight birdies in his second round at TPC Scottsdale. His 12-under total of 130 put him two strokes in front of Koepka (66) and Schauffele (65).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jacobs wins second 60m race in a week

LODZ (Poland) • Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won his second 60m indoor race in a week on Friday.

The Italian pipped American Michael Rodgers in 6.49sec - just 0.02 off the record he set in winning gold at the European Indoor Championships last March.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE