SportsWorld

Salah stars as Egypt join Senegal in semis

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Liverpool star Mohamed Salah shone as Egypt reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Sunday alongside Senegal.

The Pharaohs came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 with an assist and goal from Salah, while the Lions of Teranga beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1.

Hosts Cameroon face Egypt on Thursday and Senegal take on Burkina Faso a day earlier for a place in Sunday's final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bengals-Rams to clash in Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES • Quarterback Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1989 with a stunning 27-24 overtime upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, last season's finalists and winners two years ago, on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams outmuscled the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to advance to the Feb 13 National Football League final in Los Angeles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Solskjaer's daughter makes United debut

LONDON • The Solskjaer family wrote another chapter in Manchester United's history on Sunday when Karna made her competitive debut for the women's team in the FA Cup, following in the footsteps of Ole Gunnar as the pair became the first father and daughter to play for the club.

REUTERS