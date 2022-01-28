Sports World: Singapore finish seventh at Asia Cup

Singapore finish seventh at Asia Cup

The national hockey team finished seventh in the Women's Asia Cup after a 2-1 win over world No. 45 Indonesia in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.

The Republic scored through Jolene Ng (45th) and Toh Li Min (56th). Indonesia grabbed a late consolation goal through Yuanita Rahmadhani.

The result means world No. 47 Singapore end their campaign with one win and four losses. They finished last out of eight teams at the last edition in 2017. Japan and South Korea will meet in the final today while holders India will play China for third.

Salah sends Egypt through to last 8

DOUALA • Mohamed Salah scored the decisive penalty as Egypt beat the Ivory Coast 5-4 in a shoot-out in Douala, Cameroon, on Wednesday to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Ivorian Eric Bailly was the only player to miss in the shoot-out, after the last-16 tie finished goal-less in extra time.

Egypt will meet Morocco on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Briatore cleared in tax evasion case

ROME • Italian tycoon and Formula One personality Flavio Briatore, 71, was cleared of tax evasion on Wednesday, 12 years after proceedings began.

The appeal judges revoked the confiscation of his yacht and €3.6 million (S$5.4 million) in allegedly dodged tax. His 18-month suspended sentence was also quashed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE