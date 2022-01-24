Sports World: S'pore women beaten again at Asia Cup

S'pore women beaten again at Asia Cup

Singapore's national hockey team were beaten 2-0 by Malaysia in the Women's Asia Cup at the Sultan Qaboos Complex in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.

It was their second defeat in Pool A, following a 6-0 loss to Japan in the opening game last Friday. They will play defending champions India today.

Danny, Kwek claim Swedish Open title

Singapore men's doubles badminton pair Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Andy Kwek won their first title and the US$600 (S$807) purse at the Swedish Open, after beating Malaysia's Chia Weijie and Low Hang Yee 21-13, 23-21 in Uppsala yesterday.

On Saturday, compatriot Insyirah Khan made it to the women's singles semi-final where she lost 21-18, 21-12 to Thailand's Pornpicha Choeikeewong.

Aussie coach set to miss Vietnam clash

MELBOURNE • Australia football coach Graham Arnold is set to miss their crucial World Cup 2022 qualifier against Vietnam in Melbourne on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19, Football Australia said yesterday.

He is in isolation and will be replaced on the sidelines by his assistant, Rene Meulensteen.

REUTERS

Pele is doing well, insists daughter

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football legend Pele is at home and "super strong" as he recovers from a colon tumour, his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Saturday in what appeared to be a rebuttal of media reports that his condition had worsened.

The 81-year-old was discharged from hospital last week after undergoing chemotherapy.

REUTERS

Korda maintains slim lead in opener

ORLANDO • Nelly Korda shot a three-under 69 on Saturday to lead the LPGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida.

The golf world No. 1 was on 13-under 203, one shot ahead of American Danielle Kang (69) and Mexico's Gaby Lopez (69).

REUTERS