Sports World: Giannis immense in win over Memphis

Giannis immense in win over Memphis

LOS ANGELES • Giannis Antetokounmpo finished three assists shy of his fourth triple-double of the National Basketball Association season on Wednesday as the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Memphis Grizzlies their first road loss since Dec 23 with a 126-114 win.

Antetokounmpo poured in 33 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out seven assists while hitting 12 of 25 shots to help the Bucks snap their two-game losing streak to improve to 28-19. Ja Morant was also on triple-double watch, pacing the Grizzlies with 33 points, eight rebounds and 14 assists.

REUTERS

Egypt beat Sudan to reach Afcon last-16

YAOUNDE • Seven-time champions Egypt clinched a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Wednesday by defeating neighbours Sudan 1-0, a result which sent Cape Verde and Malawi through as well.

Nigeria finished Group D with a third successive win as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0, leaving Egypt to face potential Group E winners Ivory Coast in the next round in Douala.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No vax, no entry: Australian minister

CANBERRA • Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck has said that professional surfers who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 stand "no chance of getting into the country".

Mr Colbeck said on Wednesday that everyone travelling to Australia for the World Surf League Championship Tour events in May will have to be fully inoculated or prove a contraindication to the vaccine to receive a medical exemption. Two of the sport's biggest stars - world No. 1 Gabriel Medina and 11-time world champion Kelly Slater - have not disclosed their vaccination status.

XINHUA