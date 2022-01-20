Sports World : S'pore's Teh out of India International

S'pore's Teh out of India International

Jason Teh, Singapore's sole shuttler at the Syed Modi India International, made a first-round exit after losing 14-21, 21-11, 21-16 to India's 145th-ranked Kaushal Dharmamer yesterday.

He had stayed on after his teammates were recalled home following positive Covid-19 tests for Yeo Jia Min and a coach.

Ghana shown Africa Cup exit by Comoros

YAOUNDE • Four-time champions Ghana were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 3-2 to minnows Comoros in Group C on Tuesday.

Captain Andre Ayew was sent off after 25 minutes and, after wiping out a two-goal deficit, went down to a Comoros winner five minutes from time.

Morocco and Gabon qualified for the last 16 from the group after drawing 2-2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thompson scores 21 in Warriors' win

LOS ANGELES • Golden State's Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Stephen Curry had 18 as the Warriors began a seven-game home stand with a 102-86 National Basketball Association victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Anthony Edwards scored 21 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged out the New York Knicks 112-110 in Tuesday's other game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE