Sports World: Aussies secure 4-0 Ashes win

Aussies secure 4-0 Ashes win

HOBART (Tasmania) • Australia's cricket team yesterday underlined their utter Ashes supremacy, crushing England's hopes of a consolation victory and winning the day-night fifth Test by 146 runs with two days to spare in Hobart to seal a 4-0 series victory.

England lost 10 wickets for 56 runs, with brittle batting a common theme in the series, including the draw in Sydney.

REUTERS

Salah strikes to hand Egypt victory

YAOUNDE (Cameroon) • Mohamed Salah scored his first goal in six matches for Egypt to give them a 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau on Saturday and their first points of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In the same Group D, leaders Nigeria beat Sudan 3-1 to move into the knockout round with a game to spare.

REUTERS

Game restarted after player hit by pole

SEVILLE • The last-16 Spanish Cup game between city rivals Sevilla and Real Betis was abandoned on Saturday, after Sevilla player Joan Jordan was struck in the head by a pole-like object thrown from the stands.

The game restarted yesterday from the 39th minute - the time of the incident - with the score at 1-1, with Betis winning 2-1. Jordan missed out because of a "traumatic brain injury".

REUTERS

Unvaxxed coach leaves Australia

ZAGREB • Croatian tennis coach Filip Serdarusic, who was initially allowed to enter Australia on a Covid-19 vaccine exemption, said he opted to leave the country after being caught in the visa controversy that snared Novak Djokovic.

Like the Serb, he was not vaccinated but had contracted the virus recently. He was allowed in but after the world No. 1 was detained, Serdarusic said he was told his visa was no longer valid, which he claimed was unfair as "neither Novak nor I invented the exemption".

REUTERS