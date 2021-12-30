Sports World : Newcastle hit by virus so game at Everton off

Newcastle hit by virus so game at Everton off

LONDON • Newcastle's English Premier League clash at Everton, initially scheduled for today, has become the 16th top-flight fixture to be postponed this season after a Covid-19 outbreak hit Eddie Howe's squad.

The league said the Magpies, already missing injured duo Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, did not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfielders and one goalkeeper).

Mbappe intends to stay at PSG for now

PARIS • Kylian Mbappe has told CNN he does not plan to leave Paris Saint-Germain next month despite mounting speculation about his future and that he hoped to add to his trophy haul at the end of the season, vowing to "give everything I have to win the Champions League".

The 2018 World Cup winner with France can leave as a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires and is free to sign a pre-contract deal with long-time suitors Real Madrid or other clubs from next week.

NHL on again but nine games put back

TORONTO • The National Hockey League (NHL) on Tuesday resumed after a week's pause because of Covid-19 but postponed nine games, citing attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities as the virus continued to sideline players.

Eighty games have already been pushed back this season, forcing the NHL to ban players from attending the Feb 4-20 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Dutch cyclist Pieters kept in induced coma

AMSTERDAM • Three-time Madison world champion Amy Pieters is to remain in an induced coma for at least three more days after a training crash, her pro cycling team SD Worx has said.

The 30-year-old Dutchwoman, who missed an Olympic medal in Tokyo this year after finishing fourth, was put in an induced coma after surgery following the incident in Alicante, Spain last Friday.

