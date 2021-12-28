Sports World: NHL teams get extra help due to virus

NHL teams get extra help due to virus

TORONTO • The National Hockey League (NHL) will allow teams to use taxi squads to bolster their rosters amid resurgent Covid-19 cases, the league and its players' association said on Sunday.

With play due to resume today after an extended break, the NHL, which is the first North American pro sports competition to suspend its season due to the virus, revealed three more postponements concerning today's schedule due to the pandemic.

Players on loan to the taxi squad will be permitted to travel and practise with NHL clubs, but they can only play in an NHL game if recalled and placed on the active roster.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CAF agrees to new rules for Cup players

CAPE TOWN • Footballers heading to next month's Africa Cup of Nations will be allowed to play for their clubs until next Monday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Sunday.

Many players, including Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, were set to miss matches because of the rule that dictates clubs must release players 14 days before a continental championship or the World Cup.

But the CAF has agreed to allow players to play for their clubs up to Monday before they join up with their national squads for the tournament, which starts on Jan 9.

REUTERS

Martial wants United exit, no offers yet

LONDON • Anthony Martial has asked to leave Manchester United but there have been no offers for the forward and the club may need to hold on to him if there are injury or more Covid-19 issues, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said.

The German said the French international, who has started only two games this season, wanted a change of scenery, having been at Old Trafford since 2015.

REUTERS.