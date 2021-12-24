Sports World: Torres set for move to Barca: Reports

Torres set for move to Barca: Reports

LONDON • Barcelona have agreed a fee worth an initial €55 million (S$84.5 million) for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, according to reports in Spain and England on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Spanish international joined City for £20.7 million (S$37.7 million) in August last year. He has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for City as they won the Premier League, League Cup and reached the final of the Champions League during his only full season in Manchester.

Real eight points clear at the top

BILBAO • Karim Benzema scored both goals in Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday to send Carlo Ancelotti's side into the winter break eight points clear of Sevilla (38) atop La Liga.

As Real ended the year with a bang, city rivals and reigning champions Atletico Madrid suffered their fourth straight league defeat, a 2-1 loss at Granada, to leave them fifth but a yawning 17 points adrift.

Mickelson to return to TOC after 21 years

NEW YORK • After a 21-year absence, Phil Mickelson will once again play in the Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC), organisers said on Wednesday.

The annual tournament at Kapalua, Hawaii, scheduled for Jan 5-9, features only winners on the PGA Tour from the previous year. Among those who have confirmed their TOC participation are world No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Collin Morikawa.

