SportsWorld

No date, so Tottenham v Rennes game is off

LONDON • Uefa yesterday announced the cancellation of Tottenham's virus-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.

The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday's game and "as a consequence, the match can no longer be played". Uefa's disciplinary wing will now determine a result for the scrapped game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Murray parts ways with coach Delgado

LONDON • Britain's Andy Murray has split with coach Jamie Delgado after over five years, British media reported on Friday.

Delgado joined Murray's team in 2016 as an assistant coach, when the Scot won a second Wimbledon title and finished the year as world No. 1, and took over from Ivan Lendl as the main coach in November 2017.

REUTERS

Russell's 1969 c'ship jersey sold for $1.5m

LOS ANGELES • A jersey worn by Boston Celtics great Bill Russell in the last game of his National Basketball Association career fetched US$1,116,250 (S$1.5 million) in an auction of memorabilia collected by the legend and civil rights icon, Hunt Auctions said on Friday.

The No. 6 jersey was worn by Russell in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals, the final game of his career. The Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-106 on May 5, 1969 at The Forum in Los Angeles as Russell won the 11th and final NBA title of his career.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cameroon handball players go missing

MADRID • Spanish police are probing the disappearance of four members of Cameroon's women's handball team, who apparently absconded from a hotel in Valencia, where they were competing in the World Championship.

The Cameroonian delegation reported them missing on Thursday, a police spokesman said, adding that police were not treating the disappearance as suspicious as the women left with all their belongings and there was no sign of a struggle.

REUTERS