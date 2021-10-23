SportsWorld

S. Koreans dominate midway at BMW event

BUSAN (South Korea) • Home golfers led the way after the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea yesterday with four of the top five hailing from the country.

Lim Hee-jeong (66) and An Na-rin (69) were tied for the lead on 11-under 133. American Danielle Kang (68) and Chun In-gee (69) were one shot behind, while Ko Jin-young was another shot back at the halfway stage.

Murray bemoans bad play in Belgian loss

LONDON • Former world No. 1 Andy Murray admitted he showed a poor attitude and did not make the right decisions in Thursday's second-round exit at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Briton, currently ranked 172nd, lost 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) to Argentinian second seed Diego Schwartzman as he failed to match his 2019 display when he triumphed in Antwerp - the last time he won a singles title.

British track officials pay price for showing

LONDON • UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates and performance director Sara Symington have stepped down from their roles, the governing body said on Thursday.

Coates, who previously headed England Netball, was appointed in March last year, while former cyclist Symington took over the job in August last year. The resignations came after Britain's disappointing show at the Olympics, where they won only three silvers and three bronzes.

