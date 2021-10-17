SportsWorld

China play Indonesia in Thomas Cup final

AARHUS (Denmark) • Holders and 14-time Thomas Cup winners China recovered from Shi Yuqi's retirement against world No. 1 Kento Momota to beat Japan 3-1 in yesterday's semi-finals.

In today's final, they will face Indonesia, who defeated hosts Denmark by the same scoreline at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus.

S'pore's Loh qualifies for Dutch Open final

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew reached the Dutch Open final after beating Spain's Pablo Abian 21-6, 21-15 in the semi-finals yesterday.

The world No. 41 faces either India's Lakshya Sen (No. 25) or Canada's Sheng Xiaodong (No. 67) today.

Beal's injury might be worry for opener

LOS ANGELES • Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal departed the team's pre-season road game against the New York Knicks on Friday due to a right knee bruise.

The severity of the ailment was not immediately known but it would be a concern ahead of the Wizards' National Basketball Association season-opening trip to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Nature Strip tops The Everest, wins $6.2m

SYDNEY • Star sprinter Nature Strip, ridden by James McDonald, lived up to his billing as favourite to win the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in front of thousands of cheering punters in Sydney yesterday.

The seven-year-old gelding, trained by Chris Waller, led all the way to hold off a fast-finishing Masked Crusader and collect a whopping A$6.2 million (S$6.2 million) for barely a one-minute dash.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE