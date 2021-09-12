SportsWorld

Pele remains in ICU but recuperating

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football legend Pele remains in intensive care but is making a satisfactory recovery after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumour, his medical team at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said on Friday.

The suspected tumour was detected during routine tests, according to the hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment since Aug 31.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Roma jerseys to raise funds for refugees

ROME • Roma players will wear special-edition shirts during their Serie A match against Sassuolo today to show support for the people of Afghanistan. The shirts will then be auctioned off to raise money for refugees.

The shirts will feature the logo of the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR on the sleeve.

REUTERS

Sao Paulo let Alves go over unpaid salary

SAO PAULO • Brazilian side Sao Paulo have parted company with Dani Alves after the veteran defender skipped training on Friday in protest over unpaid wages.

The former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player's advisers told the club his training boycott would continue until his outstanding salary was paid. According to reports in the local press, Alves, 38, is owed 11 million reais (S$2.8 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Raptors return to Toronto next month

TORONTO • The Raptors will play in Toronto for the first time in more than 19 months when the National Basketball Association's pre-season action starts next month.

The Canadian team played their 2020-21 home schedule in Tampa, Florida, and have not hosted a game at the Scotiabank Arena since Feb 28 last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

REUTERS

Soh fails to qualify for Asiad 10km

Soh Rui Yong missed qualifying for the Asian Games 10,000m on his first attempt after clocking 31min 57sec at a Singapore Athletics time trial yesterday.

The qualifying mark is 31:28.

But Soh, the national record holder (31:15.95), will have more chances as the qualifying window for the Asiad closes only on July 31, 2022.