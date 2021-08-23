Sports World: S'pore bowler New fifth at US event

S'pore bowler New fifth at US event

National kegler New Hui Fen finished fifth in the Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Spokane Open in Washington on Saturday with her 5,003-pinfall effort at the end of the qualifying rounds.

Despite a perfect game in round four, she narrowly missed out on the final spot of the step-ladder finals to Kelly Kulick, who had a total pinfall of 5,024.

American Danielle McEwan beat Liz Johnson 203-192 in the final for her second title of the season.

Hurricane delays golf event last round

NEW YORK • The PGA Tour has postponed the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament in suburban New York to today due to Hurricane Henri.

On Saturday, Australian Cameron Smith fired a course record 11-under 60 to seize a share of the lead with Spain's Jon Rahm (67) on 16-under 197.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thompson-Herah in top form after Tokyo

EUGENE (Oregon) • Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women's 100 metres in the second-fastest time of 10.54 seconds on Saturday, as the Diamond League resumed following a break for the Tokyo Olympics.

She beat fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as Shericka Jackson finished third. Sha'Carri Richardson's highly anticipated return to the track ended in frustration as the American finished last in 11.14sec.

REUTERS