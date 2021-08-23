Sports World: S'pore bowler New fifth at US event

National kegler New Hui Fen finished fifth in the Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Spokane Open in Washington on Saturday with her 5,003-pinfall effort at the end of the qualifying rounds.

Despite a perfect game in round four, she narrowly missed out on the final spot of the step-ladder finals to Kelly Kulick, who had a total pinfall of 5,024.

American Danielle McEwan beat Liz Johnson 203-192 in the final for her second title of the season.

Hurricane delays golf event last round

NEW YORK • The PGA Tour has postponed the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament in suburban New York to today due to Hurricane Henri.

On Saturday, Australian Cameron Smith fired a course record 11-under 60 to seize a share of the lead with Spain's Jon Rahm (67) on 16-under 197.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thompson-Herah in top form after Tokyo

EUGENE (Oregon) • Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women's 100 metres in the second-fastest time of 10.54 seconds on Saturday, as the Diamond League resumed following a break for the Tokyo Olympics.

She beat fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as Shericka Jackson finished third. Sha'Carri Richardson's highly anticipated return to the track ended in frustration as the American finished last in 11.14sec.

REUTERS

