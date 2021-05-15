Sports World: Rozario breaks own triple jump mark

Rozario breaks own triple jump mark

Singaporean Tia Louise Rozario rewrote her national triple jump record at The College of New Jersey's Last Chance Meet in the United States on Thursday with an effort of 12.54m.

The 21-year-old, whose previous mark of 12.26m was set at the Hong Kong Inter-City Athletics Championships in 2019, won the event, ahead of University of Pennsylvania's Tamara Grahovac (12.17m) and Princeton University teammate Kara Steele (12.12m). Her mark is pending ratification by Singapore Athletics.

Turkish GP replaced by 2nd race in Austria

PARIS • Next month's Turkish Grand Prix, which was drafted onto the Formula One calendar as a replacement for the cancelled Canada GP, was itself axed yesterday.

F1 said there will now be back-to-back races in Austria, with the June 27 Styrian GP and the July 4 Austrian GP. As a result of this change due to Covid-19 protocols, the French GP will move up a week to June 20.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rodriguez and Lore to buy Timberwolves

NEW YORK • New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore have agreed to buy the National Basketball Association's Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor for US$1.5 billion (S$1.99 billion), the Athletic reported on Thursday.

Rodriguez and former Walmart executive Lore will be 50-50 partners in the purchase, the online sports news website reported.

REUTERS