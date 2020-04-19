Sports World :Clearer rules for safe mass running events

Clearer rules for safe mass running events

MONACO • The organisers of marathons and other endurance events involving mass participation are to be provided with detailed guidelines on how to deal with the threat of contagious diseases, the governing body of athletics said on Friday.

World Athletics said in a statement that it was setting up a medical task force with representatives from the governing bodies of cycling, skiing, rowing and triathlon to draw up the guidelines.

The International Institute for Race Medicine, which promotes the health and safety of athletes at mass participation events, will also be involved.

S. American World Cup qualifiers start in Sept

ASUNCION • South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will begin in September, the region's governing body Conmebol said on Friday.

Last month, Conmebol asked Fifa to delay the start of the qualification campaign, as the first two rounds of matches at the end of March could not be played owing to football being suspended on the continent over the deadly virus.

De Bruyne better but in the dark over virus

LONDON • Kevin de Bruyne is recovering from an illness, but the Manchester City star says he is not sure if he had coronavirus.

The 28-year-old midfielder and his family felt ill for around two weeks, but the Belgian international did not find out whether or not it was the Covid-19 virus.

