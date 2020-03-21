Sports World

Aussie switch saves Super Rugby season

SYDNEY • The 2020 Super Rugby season will stay alive in Australia with a domestic competition model and matches held at empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rugby Australia (RA) announced yesterday.

The Super Rugby season was suspended after seven rounds owing to travel restrictions by countries to contain the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 10,000 people worldwide since emerging in China late last year.

Specifics of the draw and Finals Series were still to be worked out, RA said.

Jovic faces action for breaking quarantine

BELGRADE • The Serbian government is set to press charges against the country's Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic for breaking his mandatory 28-day coronavirus quarantine, the state Tanjug news agency said on Thursday.

The Serbian media reported that the 22-year-old international striker had returned to Serbia from Madrid earlier this week to visit his girlfriend after football matches in Spain's La Liga were suspended.

Czech ice hockey great dies at 97

PRAGUE • Czech ice hockey legend Vladimir Zabrodsky, a Olympic silver medallist and two-time world champion, died at the age of 97 yesterday, the Czech Ice Hockey Association said.

He won silver at the St Moritz Olympics in 1948 and gold at world championships in 1947 and 1949. A prolific centre-forward, he scored 158 goals in 94 games for the former Czechoslovakia, which split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993.

