Sports World: S'pore officials to judge archery events

S'pore officials to judge archery events

Singapore officials Pecilius Tan and Frankie Hoong have been selected as archery judges for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics respectively.

World Archery, the sport's governing body, yesterday announced a list of 14 judges and two alternates for each Games.

Ex-EPL stars to come together for charity

SYDNEY • Former English Premier League (EPL) footballers Didier Drogba, Emile Heskey and Park Ji-sung will headline a charity match in Australia to raise money for bush-fire relief, organisers said yesterday.

Fires have ravaged large tracts of the country, leaving 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, and in response, Football Federation Australia has organised the May 23 fundraiser "to assist in the rebuild of our local devastated communities".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Folau switches codes again to join Dragons

SYDNEY • Former Wallaby star Israel Folau has made a switch back to rugby league after joining Catalans Dragons on a one-year deal, the French club yesterday announced.

His contract was torn up by Rugby Australia last May after he had posted on his social media accounts that hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals and adulterers". Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said they wanted to give Folau a "new opportunity" but insisted the club did not share his fundamental Christian beliefs.

REUTERS