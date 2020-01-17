Sports World: Slingers come from behind to pip Bears

Slingers come from behind to pip Bears

MACAU • The Singapore Slingers got their second win on the trot as they staged a comeback to beat the Macau Black Bears 96-95 in a thrilling encounter at the Venetian Macao yesterday.

Going into the final quarter, the Slingers trailed 87-71 but a strong defensive performance in the fourth quarter saw the visitors restrict the home side to just eight points.

The Slingers will face Mono Vampire at the OCBC Arena on Sunday.

Barty sets up Collins date as Halep exits

ADELAIDE • Ashleigh Barty won a rematch of last year's French Open final as the Australian tennis world No. 1 reached the semi-finals of the Adelaide International.

The Roland Garros winner dominated Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3, to set up a semi-final clash today with American Danielle Collins, who beat Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-1.

There was, however, a quarter-final shock for Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, with the Romanian falling to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE