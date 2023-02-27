SportSG and partners apologise after ‘lapse’ in shoe recycling project uncovered

SINGAPORE – National agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) and its partners in a shoe recycling project on Monday issued a joint apology for a “lapse” highlighted in a Reuters investigation, which revealed that old sneakers meant to be recycled for use in building playgrounds and running tracks had instead ended up for sale in Indonesia.

The project’s partners comprise sporting goods retailer Decathlon, chemical company Dow, Standard Chartered bank, surface solutions firm B.T. Sports and local waste managment company Alba-WH.

In a joint media statement issued by SportSG, the partners said: “The project partners do not condone any unauthorised removal or export of shoes collected through this programme. We will also be taking further steps to tighten up the process chain based on our learning from this incident.

“The project partners sincerely apologise to the public for this lapse. We thank Reuters for flagging this matter to us so that we could take immediate steps to remedy the situation. We have learnt from this incident and hope that the public will continue to support this important and meaningful programme.”

Launched by Dow in partnership with SportSG in September 2020, the project aimed to upcycle the soles from 300,000 pairs of shoes contributed by the public for use as materials for building jogging tracks, fitness areas and playgrounds over the next three years. Contributors could drop off their shoes at over 30 collection points, such as ActiveSG sport centres and stadiums, Decathlon and JD Sports stores.

Alba was responsible for collecting the shoes and B.T. Sports, which manages the grinding facility, converted the shoes into rubber granules and materials.

In its investigative report on Sunday, Reuters said its journalists had donated 11 pairs of shoes in different locations around Singapore and tracked them over a six-month period. According to its report, none of shoes made it to a Singapore recycling facility, with several pairs ending up for sale in crowded bazaars in Indonesian capital Jakarta and Batam.

An industry insider who is familiar with such recycling projects told The Straits Times that an organisation, depending on the scale of the project, will sort out the items using its own staff or hire an external party to do the sorting and packing.

The insider, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, said: “If the project’s aim was to redistribute the shoes, then it is understood that the usable shoes are sorted out from the ones that can no longer be used again, especially those that are really worn out.

“But here, that distinction was not made by SportSG or Dow. But this was probably what happened when the external party was used. They seemed to have picked out the good ones and then recycled the bad ones.

“It seems like the exporter had free rein and thorough checks did not take place to ensure such a thing would not happen.”

The project partners said in the statement that they were first informed of “Reuter’s observations” in January. An investigation led by Alba-WH began immediately, and measures were also taken to “tighten up the process chain in the interim”.

Investigations were completed on Jan 31 and they showed “vulnerabilities in the process chain with Alba-WH’s sub-contractor, which led directly to the collected shoes not being sent for recycling”.