SportSG aims to host more community events to increase parents’ involvement in sports

South Korea football captain Son Heung-min, who has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League, has often cited his father Woong-jung as a key figure behind his rise to stardom.

Woong-jung coached his son during his early days in the sport, not only training his fundamental football skills, but also teaching him about humility and gratitude.

He is just one example of how parents are often a kid’s first coach in any sport.

Locally, Sport Singapore (SportSG) understands the role parents play in encouraging their children to lead active, healthy lifestyles from an early age.

One way the national agency hopes to increase parents’ involvement is by hosting more family – and community-centric events at the Singapore Sports Hub.

On Saturday, the inaugural FunFam SportFest 2022 – Bond as a Family through Sport by ActiveSG Active Parents event was held at the OCBC Arena and attended by 2,300 people.

This is the largest family-themed sporting event at the Sports Hub since SportSG took over the running of the venue in early December. It featured activities such as sports try-outs as well as programmes by CoachSG, an academy for coaches of all levels.

At the event, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said: “I encourage all of you to try it out, give it some time, and most importantly do it as a family – this way your child will develop a greater appreciation of sport and understanding of it.”

One of the main objectives of the takeover is to make the Sports Hub more accessible to the wider community. There will continue to be international events such as the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup and WTT Singapore Smash at the Singapore Sports Hub in 2023, but the focus is also on having more community events there.

These include the National School Games, which are set for a return to the National Stadium. There are also plans for the ActiveSG academies and clubs to conduct regular programmes at the Sports Hub.

CoachSG director Azhar Yusof, who ran a few My 1st Coach programme sessions with his son Xuan Ilyas at Saturday’s event, believes that there are many opportunities for parents to learn about coaching.

Azhar was inspired to start the My 1st Coach programme after learning at a conference three years ago that New Zealand, whose 5 million population size is similar to Singapore’s, has 320,000 coaches as compared to the Republic’s 8,000.

“With the Sports Hub going to be a vibrant hub for a lot of sporting activities, we want to bring this programme to the Sports Hub where parents... can engage with their own kids to learn better about or to get knowledge and skills on how they can become better sporting parents, better for first coaches for their own children,” said Azhar, who added that there are also plans to bring the programme to schools.