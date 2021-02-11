Sports World: Zidane's 3-4-3 strategy a success

Zidane's 3-4-3 strategy a success

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane credited his side for adapting to a new formation with hardly any practice, after they beat Getafe 2-0 to move up to second place in La Liga on Tuesday.

With nine first-team players missing due to injury or suspension, he deployed a 3-4-3 shape but his tactics worked, with Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy scoring.

Real are five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid (51), who have two games in hand.

REUTERS

Wrexham have new celebrity owners

LONDON • Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed the takeover of Welsh team Wrexham, the non-league club - who are in the fifth tier of English football - said on Tuesday.

In November, the club's supporters trust, which owns the club, voted in favour of the move by Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator of the sitcom It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Juve earn ticket to 20th Italian Cup final

TURIN • Juventus booked a place in the Italian Cup final after holding visitors Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday, sealing a date with either Napoli or Atalanta with a 2-1 success on aggregate.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace in the first leg made the difference and Juve will make their 20th final appearance on May 19.

Sprint races could set F1 starting grid in 2021

LONDON • Formula One could award championship points for Saturday "sprint" races this season under a proposal to be discussed by bosses today.

The shorter races would set the starting grid for the main grand prix on Sunday if the F1 commission votes in favour of the format and qualifying for the sprint race would be on Friday instead of second practice.

TV viewership, betting dip for Super Bowl LV

LAS VEGAS • Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast on CBS attracted an average television audience of about 92 million viewers, roughly 9 per cent below last year's National Football League championship finale, according to Nielsen data released on Tuesday.

The TV audience for the game on CBS was the lowest since 2006, while the US$136 million (S$180.4 million) placed on bets with Nevada bookmakers was the lowest since 2016.

