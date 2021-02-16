Sports World: Zidane frustrated by Real's injury woes

Zidane frustrated by Real's injury woes

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has expressed his annoyance with his side's growing injury problems after Dani Carvajal went off early in Sunday's 2-0 La Liga win over Valencia, leaving him with eight stricken players.

The Spain defender was just returning after more than a month out with a muscle injury and the Real coach has concerns in defence as Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao are all injured.

Eden Hazard, Rodrygo and Federico Valverde are also out and while Real moved back to second in the table, they have to contend without all of them when they travel to Atalanta for their Champions League last-16, first-leg tie next week.

France go top with rare win in Dublin

DUBLIN • France claimed their first Test win in Dublin in a decade by beating Ireland 15-13 in the Six Nations on Sunday, but coach Fabien Galthie said the achievement was nothing more than a stepping stone to a greater goal.

Les Bleus, back among the best teams since Galthie took over last year, scored a try through Charles Ollivon on their first incursion and defended stoutly to snatch their second win in as many games in this year's rugby championship.

France top the Six Nations standings with nine points, ahead of Wales on goal difference, with England in third, three points adrift.

