Sports World: Youth World Cups delayed until 2023

Youth World Cups delayed until 2023

PARIS • World governing body Fifa has postponed next year's Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia and U-17 tournament in Peru until 2023 due to the coronavirus.

The two events follow other international football competitions which have been affected by the pandemic, with Euro 2020 held over until next June, the Copa America moved to the same period, and the Africa Cup of Nations pushed back until January 2022.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Murray to start season at Florida tournament

LOS ANGELES • Andy Murray will begin his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open next month after accepting a wild card for the ATP 250 tournament, the men's tour said yesterday.

The former world No. 1, who has slipped to 122nd in the rankings, will join defending champion Reilly Opelka, the highest-ranked American John Isner and Canada's Milos Raonic in the Florida field.

The tournament takes place from Jan 7 to 13, after being moved from its traditional February slot, and will serve as part of the preparations for the Australian Open Grand Slam, which will begin three weeks later than scheduled on Feb 8 owing to Covid-19 health and safety measures.

REUTERS

Norman warded for suspected Covid-19

LOS ANGELES • Australian golfing great Greg Norman, 65, has been hospitalised in the United States showing Covid-19 symptoms.

Norman, whose two Major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had earlier tested negative for the coronavirus but on Friday he posted a picture on social media of him wearing a mask and lying on a hospital bed, using an expletive to suggest he had tested positive. A day earlier he had said he was experiencing mild symptoms that were "potentially Covid".

REUTERS