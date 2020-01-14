Sports World: World No. 1 Barty stays hungry for success

World No. 1 Barty stays hungry for success

SYDNEY • Ashleigh Barty yesterday said that her position as women's tennis' world No. 1 "does not guarantee anything" heading into the opening Grand Slam of the year.

The French Open champion gets her Adelaide International campaign under way today against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a week after exiting in the first round at Brisbane.

The tournament will be her final warm-up event before next week's Australian Open and Barty insisted that she remains "hungry to be the best that I can be".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Federer to play match for bushfire appeal

MELBOURNE • Roger Federer yesterday confirmed he would donate to the Australia bushfires appeal after coming under criticism from climate campaigners including Greta Thunberg over his sponsorship deal with Swiss financial giant Credit Suisse.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said he would pledge the funds at a charity match he will take part in later this week to raise funds for the appeal ahead of the Australian Open.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Alonso notches best finish at Dakar Rally

WADI AD-DAWASIR (Saudi Arabia) • Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso recorded his best result of the Dakar Rally yesterday, finishing second behind Frenchman Mathieu Serradori in the eighth stage of the motorsport marathon.

The stage was shrouded by mourning over the death on Sunday of Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves.

The motorbike and quadbike categories were cancelled for the stage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE