Sports World: Women shuttlers exit in Asian q-finals

Women shuttlers exit in Asian q-finals

Singapore fell 3-0 to South Korea in the Badminton Asia Team Championships women's quarter-finals in Manila yesterday.

Yeo Jia Min lost to An Se-young after taking the first game, while Jaslyn Hooi and Grace Chua went down to Sung Ji-hyun and Kim Ga-eun respectively in straight games, with the doubles not played.

Japan, Malaysia and Thailand also made the semi-finals, ensuring qualification for the Uber Cup Finals in May.

All-Basque Cup final prospect still on

MADRID • Real Sociedad edged out second division Mirandes 2-1 in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Thursday, taking a tentative step closer to a potential all-Basque football final against Athletic Bilbao.

Mikel Oyarzabal gave Sociedad a ninth-minute lead from the penalty spot. Mirandes were on level terms on 40 minutes thanks to Matheus Aias, but Sociedad restored their advantage through Norwegian prodigy Martin Odegaard just two minutes later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

French Open sole clay outing for Federer

MUMBAI • Roger Federer will make his only appearance on clay this season at Roland Garros, his agent has told Reuters.

The Swiss tennis star skipped the entire clay-court season in 2017 and 2018 and last year played only two tournaments on the surface before arriving in Paris for the French Open. There was speculation that he would include the Madrid and Rome Masters in his truncated schedule for 2020 but his agent, Tony Godsick, said that was not the case.

REUTERS

No option to move Olympics, says WHO

TOKYO • The World Health Organisation has told the International Olympic Committee there is no case for cancelling or relocating the July 24-Aug 9 Tokyo 2020 Olympics over the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the IOC's Coordination Commission said yesterday.

Japan said separately it would step up testing and containment after reporting its first coronavirus death and confirming new cases.

REUTERS

S'pore qualify for Para dressage event

Singapore have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics' team dressage event, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) announced this week.

Qualification ensures that the Republic will be able to send up to four athletes for the Aug 27-31 competition.