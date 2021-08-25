Sports World: Women cagers 'storm' White House

Women cagers 'storm' White House

WASHINGTON • Women's National Basketball Association team (WNBA) Seattle Storm on Monday became the first professional basketball team to visit the White House since 2016, ending a boycott following the election of former United States president Donald Trump.

US President Joe Biden praised the WNBA champions for their on-court success as well as off-the-court work, including standing up for racial justice and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

REUTERS

Corrupt El Salvador official admits guilt

NEW YORK • The former president of El Salvador's football federation pleaded guilty on Monday to a racketeering conspiracy charge, arising from a global corruption probe involving world governing body Fifa and the payment of bribes to hold and broadcast games.

Reynaldo Vasquez, who acknowledged receiving US$350,000 (S$474,440) in 2012, will be sentenced on Dec 16. He faces 33 to 41 months in prison.

REUTERS

Nice's stand to get fencing after fracas

PARIS • French police said on Monday that they will close the south stand at Nice's Allianz Riviera Stadium for the next four home matches, after crowd trouble at their Ligue 1 game with Marseille on Sunday.

Nice said anti-projectile fencing would be installed in front of the stand as soon as possible to prevent a repeat of the ugly scenes that led to the game being abandoned.

REUTERS