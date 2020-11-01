Sports World: Wolves keeping pace with EPL leaders

Wolves keeping pace with EPL leaders

LONDON • Wolverhampton Wanderers moved up to third in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday, thanks to goals from on-loan teenage wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence.

France under-21 international Ait-Nouri gave the hosts the lead in the 18th minute for his first goal in senior football on his Premier League debut.

Midfielder Leander Dendoncker then hit the post with a powerful shot before Portuguese winger Podence made it 2-0, meeting Pedro Neto's cross from the right with a superb cushioned volley in the 27th minute. Wolves are behind Everton and Liverpool only on goal difference.

REUTERS

Ronaldo finally shakes off the virus

TURIN • Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from a Covid-19 infection, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old has missed one Portugal match and four Juventus games, including their Champions League clash with Barcelona, since he tested positive on Oct 13. Juventus' next match is away to Spezia in Serie A today.

REUTERS

Halep tests positive but symptoms mild

LONDON • Women's tennis world No. 2 Simona Halep tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms, she said on Twitter yesterday, adding that she was self-isolating at home.

The Romanian did not travel to New York for this year's US Open due to health concerns over the pandemic. Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and is the reigning Wimbledon champion, made the trip to Paris for the clay-court Grand Slam but went down to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Roland Garros last month.

REUTERS

Clark, Armour master winds in Bermuda

MIAMI • Americans Wyndham Clark and Ryan Armour battled through brisk winds to share a one-stroke lead in Friday's darkness-halted second round of the US PGA Bermuda Championship.

Clark, never better than fifth in a PGA event, fired a three-under 68 while Armour shot 70 to leave both on eight-under 134 after 36 holes at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. Kramer Hickok (68) was third on 135 with fellow Americans Ollie Schniederjans (70) and Doc Redman (71) on 136.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE