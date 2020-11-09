Sports World: White Swans up to second in SPL

White Swans up to second in SPL

Albirex Niigata pulled to within two points of Singapore Premier League leaders Tampines Rovers after a comprehensive 4-0 win over Hougang United at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday.

The White Swans scored all their goals in the second half, with Hiroyoshi Kamata opening the scoring in the 55th minute before Kenta Kurishima (69th) and Tomoyuki Doi (77th) piled on the misery for the Cheetahs. Rio Sakuma added a fourth in stoppage time.

Hougang, sixth in the eight-team table on nine points, are seven points behind the Stags at the season's halfway mark.

Kimmich injury a headache for Bayern

DORTMUND • Bayern Munich are waiting to discover the extent of Joshua Kimmich's injury on Saturday, after he was taken off during their 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund which sent them to the top of the Bundesliga on 17 points and two clear of second-placed RB Leipzig.

The Germany international twisted his knee and had to be helped off the field by two staff in the first half.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick later said Kimmich was one of his "key players" and a "layoff wouldn't be easy to deal with".

REUTERS

Tour rivals aim to douse Burns' lead

WASHINGTON • Sam Burns fired a two-under 68 on Saturday at the Houston Open to maintain a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the last PGA Tour event before the Masters, which is the last Major of the year and starts on Thursday.

The American was at nine-under 201 with a one-shot cushion over Australia's Jason Day (67) and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico (67) at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

F1 races pay tribute to healthcare workers

SAKHIR • Two back-to-back Formula One grands prix scheduled for Bahrain on Nov 29 and Dec 7 will be "predominantly without spectators" other than the families of front-line health workers and first responders, the organisers said on Saturday.

The decision was made to recognise "their incredible contribution and commitment in responding to the (Covid-19) pandemic in the kingdom". Bahrain is the penultimate stop of the season, with the finale on Dec 13 in Abu Dhabi.

REUTERS