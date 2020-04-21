Sports World: Wallabies to take 60 per cent wage cut

Published
6 min ago

Wallabies to take 60 per cent wage cut

MELBOURNE • Australia's professional rugby union players have agreed to take a 60 per cent pay cut after weeks of negotiations with Rugby Australia (RA), the players union said yesterday.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle has already taken a 65 per cent pay cut while laying off 75 per cent of staff at the governing body due to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

Spurs' Son starts military stint in Jeju

SEOUL • Tottenham forward Son Heung-min yesterday started a three-week period of mandatory military service in his native South Korea, local news agency Yonhap reported.

The 27-year-old, who returned home from London last month, has opted to serve his stint now as the Premier League is on hold owing to the Covid-19 crisis. He will be attached to a Marine Corps unit on Jeju island until May 8.

REUTERS

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 21, 2020, with the headline 'Sports World'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content