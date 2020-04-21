Sports World: Wallabies to take 60 per cent wage cut

Wallabies to take 60 per cent wage cut

MELBOURNE • Australia's professional rugby union players have agreed to take a 60 per cent pay cut after weeks of negotiations with Rugby Australia (RA), the players union said yesterday.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle has already taken a 65 per cent pay cut while laying off 75 per cent of staff at the governing body due to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

Spurs' Son starts military stint in Jeju

SEOUL • Tottenham forward Son Heung-min yesterday started a three-week period of mandatory military service in his native South Korea, local news agency Yonhap reported.

The 27-year-old, who returned home from London last month, has opted to serve his stint now as the Premier League is on hold owing to the Covid-19 crisis. He will be attached to a Marine Corps unit on Jeju island until May 8.

REUTERS