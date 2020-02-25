Sports World: Virus outbreak sparks K-League suspension

Virus outbreak sparks K-League suspension

SEOUL • South Korea's top-flight football division, the K-League, yesterday postponed the start of its new season, which had been scheduled for this weekend, until the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country "eases".

Yonhap news agency also said yesterday the city of Busan was "actively considering" postponing next month's table tennis world championships.

South Korea is the hardest-hit nation outside China by the outbreak, with more than 800 cases and eight deaths.

US gymnastics sexual assault deal slammed

NEW YORK • A proposed USA Gymnastics tiered settlement system would only pay some sexual assault victims of former United States team doctor Larry Nassar US$82,550 (S$115,814), according to various reports on Saturday.

And an attorney for the hundreds of victims whom Nassar, who is serving a life sentence, abused has said the total US$215 million settlement offer is insufficient.

Lawyer John Manly told ESPN the plan shows the body is "morally bankrupt" and means Nassar's many enablers, including former chief executive Steve Penny, will pay nothing.

Joshua's camp wants mega clash with Fury

LONDON • Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, wants a blockbuster all-British heavyweight unification clash with Tyson Fury this year in what would be "the biggest fight in the history of the sport".

Fury delivered a technical knockout victory over American Deontay Wilder to claim the World Boxing Council belt in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The stage is now set for boxing's first unified heavyweight title holder in 20 years and Hearn has promised to "do everything we can to make this fight happen".

Tan shoots down a bronze in Denmark

Singapore shooter Adele Tan was third in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Denmark Open on Sunday after scoring 226.8 points, behind Danes Anna Skade Nielsen (250.1) and Rikke Ibsen (248.3).

Compatriot Martina Veloso finished eighth in Vildbjerg after topping qualification with a personal best score of 630.3, while teammate Jasmine Ser was sixth.