Sports World: Venues secured for next year's Olympics

Venues secured for next year's Olympics

TOKYO • Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics say they have secured all the venues needed to hold the Games next summer, clearing a major hurdle to hosting the event postponed over the coronavirus.

Refunds for ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled Games will begin later this year, they added on Friday.

The 2021 event schedule will also be largely the same as the original, except for small changes made for logistical reasons.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Williams back on WTA Tour next month

LOS ANGELES • Serena Williams will make her return to the WTA Tour at a new hard court tournament in Kentucky next month, organisers said on Thursday.

The Top Seed Open revealed the 23-time Grand Slam champion and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens will be in the field when play begins on Aug 10, some five months after the Tour was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Archer's error could have been costly

LONDON • Paceman Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have been a "disaster" and ended up costing the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tens of millions of pounds, director of cricket Ashley Giles has said.

The ECB had put in a huge effort to persuade the West Indies and Pakistan to go ahead with their scheduled tours of Britain.

Archer's error had put him at risk of catching Covid and spreading the virus to his team. He is now in isolation and was left out of the side for the second Test against the Windies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE