Sports World: Van Gaal set to lead Oranje for 3rd time

Van Gaal set to lead Oranje for 3rd time

AMSTERDAM • Louis van Gaal is set to return as coach of the Netherlands, with his appointment for a third spell expected to be confirmed shortly.

The 69-year-old will replace Frank de Boer, who stepped down after the Dutch were beaten by the Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020 last month.

The former Manchester United boss retired in 2019, but has decided to return to management, a move Barcelona and Oranje forward Memphis Depay hailed as "a positive".

REUTERS

Lee6 ties record low of 61 to lead Evian

EVIAN (France) • South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun equalled the lowest score in a major golf tournament to take the halfway clubhouse lead in the Evian Championship.

The 2019 US Women's Open champion carded a 10-under 61 yesterday to match compatriot Kim Hyo-joo's mark here in 2014, for a 127 total and a three-shot lead over Thais Ariya Jutanugarn (63) and Pajaree Anannarukarn (65).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Virus cloud over two rugby tournaments

SYDNEY • The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup matches were put in jeopardy yesterday, after Australia's latest Covid-19 outbreak raised doubts over the viability of both series.

New Zealand suspended its travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks, starting yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE