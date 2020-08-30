Sports World : Valencia striker Rodrigo heads to Leeds for $54m

Valencia striker Rodrigo heads to Leeds for $54m
LONDON • Leeds United announced yesterday that they had signed Spain forward Rodrigo from Valencia, owned by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, for a club-record fee.
He has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, reportedly costing the Premier League newcomers around £30 million (S$54 million).
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
McIlroy stays in the game at BMW C'ship
LOS ANGELES • Rory McIlroy had five birdies to grab a share of the halfway lead at the BMW Championship on Friday.
The Ulsterman toughed out a one-under 69 to tie American Patrick Cantlay at the top of the leaderboard for a one-under 139 total in the second leg of the PGA Tour's FedExCup play-offs.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE