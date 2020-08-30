Sports World : Valencia striker Rodrigo heads to Leeds for $54m

Valencia striker Rodrigo heads to Leeds for $54m

LONDON • Leeds United announced yesterday that they had signed Spain forward Rodrigo from Valencia, owned by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, for a club-record fee.

He has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, reportedly costing the Premier League newcomers around £30 million (S$54 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McIlroy stays in the game at BMW C'ship

LOS ANGELES • Rory McIlroy had five birdies to grab a share of the halfway lead at the BMW Championship on Friday.

The Ulsterman toughed out a one-under 69 to tie American Patrick Cantlay at the top of the leaderboard for a one-under 139 total in the second leg of the PGA Tour's FedExCup play-offs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE