Sports World: Valencia hot seat goes to Bordalas

Valencia hot seat goes to Bordalas

MADRID • La Liga side Valencia have named Jose Bordalas, 57, as manager on a two-year deal after the Spaniard's stellar work with minnows Getafe.

The Peter Lim-owned team finished 13th in the standings and sacked coach Javi Gracia at the start of the month.

Bordalas guided Getafe back into La Liga in his first season in charge before securing eighth place in the top flight and a stunning fifth in 2018-19, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification.

REUTERS

Argentina poised to be sole Copa host

BUENOS AIRES • South American football's governing body Conmebol said on Wednesday it has asked Argentina to host the Copa America tournament after it removed Colombia as co-host last week because of civil unrest. The June 13 to July 10 tournament, delayed a year by the Covid-19 pandemic, had been due to be jointly hosted for the first time in its history.

REUTERS

Coleman shocks Henderson in Vegas

LOS ANGELES • Jenny Coleman pulled off the upset of the day at golf's LPGA Matchplay on Wednesday, knocking off world No. 5 Brooke Henderson 1-up to open round-robin play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Separately, the LPGA Tour on Tuesday named college sports executive Mollie Marcoux Samaan as its new commissioner, replacing Mike Whan, who is stepping down this year. Marcoux Samaan was unanimously elected by the LPGA's board of directors, a statement said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE