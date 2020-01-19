Sports world: United's Young signs for Inter Milan

United's Young signs for Inter Milan

MILAN • Manchester United defender Ashley Young has signed for Inter Milan on a six-month deal with an option for a further season, the Serie A football club confirmed on Friday.

The 34-year-old underwent a medical test in Milan on Friday before completing a deal reported to be worth €1.5 million (S$2.2 million) plus bonuses.

He spent the past 81/2 Premier League seasons at Old Trafford since arriving from Aston Villa in 2011.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barty warms up for home Slam in style

ADELAIDE • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 7-5 to win tennis' Adelaide International yesterday in a major boost before launching her Australian Open campaign.

The 23-year-old is bidding to end the long wait for a homegrown champion at the year's first Grand Slam starting tomorrow. The last was Chris O'Neil, who claimed the women's title in 1978.

REUTERS

Henderson, Park ahead of the pack

MIAMI • Brooke Henderson eagled the 17th hole on the way to a five-under 66 on Friday to share the LPGA Tournament of Champions halfway lead with Park In-bee, who posted a bogey-free 68.

South Korea's Park remained without a bogey over two rounds. She was tied on nine-under 133 with Henderson, who also rolled in a long birdie putt at 16th before closing with a bogey.

The leaders were a stroke in front of Mexico's Gaby Lopez, who capped her two-under 69 with back-to-back birdies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE