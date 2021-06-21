Sports World: Unfancied Humbert wins first ATP 500

Unfancied Humbert wins first ATP 500

HALLE • Frenchman Ugo Humbert completed his giant-killing act at the Halle Open yesterday, pulling off a surprise 6-3 7-6 (7-4) win over Russian world No. 7 Andrey Rublev to claim his maiden ATP 500 title in Germany.

The world No. 31 had earlier upset third-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the last 16.

Raonic joins list of Wimbledon pullouts

LONDON • Canada's Milos Raonic yesterday said that he was pulling out of Wimbledon, which starts on June 28, because of a calf injury.

The 2016 finalist joins a long list of absentees, including Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka.

Oosthuizen fires up putter at US Open

SAN DIEGO • South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen sank a monster eagle putt at the final hole to vault into a three-way tie for the lead after the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

He shot a 70 to join Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (68) and American Russell Henley (71) at five-under 208.

Red-hot Korda takes top spot in Michigan

DETROIT • Nelly Korda fired a 10-under 62 to seize control of the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday, finishing on 20 under for a three-shot lead over Ireland's Leona Maguire (70).

Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden shot a 65 and finished the day in third at 16 under, four shots back.

