Sports World: U-19 floorball event in S'pore postponed

U-19 floorball event in S'pore postponed

The men's Under-19 World Floorball Championships 2021 Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation qualification event, originally scheduled to be hosted in Singapore from Oct 12-17, has been postponed to next year due to Covid-19. Organisers said they hope to stage the competition in January or February. The main tournament is to be held in Brno, Czech Republic, from April 28-May 2.

Yan faces top seed Trump at world c'ship

LONDON • Chinese hopeful Yan Bingtao set up a clash with world No. 1 Judd Trump tomorrow after the 20-year-old reached the last 16 at the World Snooker Championship by beating Englishman Elliot Slessor 10-7 on Monday.

The world No. 16 will meet reigning world champion Trump, who came from 5-2 down to knock out qualifier and fellow Briton Tom Ford 10-8 last Friday.

XINHUA

Ex-Madrid, Spain goalie Casillas retires

MADRID • Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement yesterday, after being sidelined for over a year following a heart attack.

He said on Twitter that it was "both one of the most important and most difficult days of my sporting life". The 39-year-old, who joined Porto in 2015, won five La Liga and three Champions League titles at Real Madrid. He played over 700 games for the Spanish giants.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE