Sports World: Top European sides may take €2b hit from virus

Top European sides may take €2b hit from virus

LONDON • The coronavirus pandemic could cost Europe's 20 highest-earning football clubs over €2 billion (S$3.22 billion), according to forecasts from financial experts Deloitte.

Its latest Football Money League report shows that revenues of the 20 clubs analysed fell by €1.1 million in the 2019-20 season due to closed stadiums and television rebates, although some of that revenue will be recouped in the accounts for the 2020-21 season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Oklahoma club replaces Trump course as venue

NEW JERSEY • Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was awarded the 2022 PGA Championship on Monday, after Tour officials previously decided the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey would no longer host the event due to its affiliation with the former United States president.

The event is scheduled to take place from May 19-22 next year and its new location has hosted seven Majors before.

REUTERS

Court won't return honour despite LGBT criticism

MELBOURNE • Tennis great Margaret Court insisted yesterday she would not give back a high-profile Australian honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia, after a backlash over her views on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community (LGBT), claiming she "loves" them.

The 78-year-old church pastor, who holds the record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, has in the past hit out at LGBT people and the news of the award led to criticism by Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Florida offers to host Games if Tokyo backs out

MIAMI • Florida's chief financial officer on Monday told the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the American state would be happy to host the Olympic Games amid speculation that current host Japan may back out.

Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to Thomas Bach, the head of the IOC, "to encourage you to consider relocating" the Tokyo Games, despite Florida being badly hit by the pandemic, with over 25,000 deaths so far.

In contrast, Japan has just slightly more than 5,000 fatalities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE