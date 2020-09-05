Sports World: Three more PSG players test positive

Three more PSG players test positive

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday announced "three new positive cases" of Covid-19, after Neymar and two teammates were revealed to have contracted the virus.

Neymar, Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes were the first three to test positive, all after a recent holiday on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Sports daily L'Equipe reported that Brazilian defender Marquinhos, Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi and goalkeeper Keylor Navas - who were also in Ibiza - were the new positive cases.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

AFC says tourney can finish by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR • Asia's football governing body is "confident" of completing its coronavirus-hit Champions League this year, a senior official said yesterday.

The tournament has been on hold since March, creating a heavy backlog before West Asia group games resume in Qatar on Sept 14. Two of the East Asia groups will be played from Oct 16 in Malaysia, while no host has been announced for the two remaining pools or the knockout stages for the Eastern clubs. But Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said everything will be completed before the year ends.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Baby girl for McIlroy and wife Erica

MIAMI • Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy on Thursday revealed that he and his wife Erica have become the parents of a baby girl.

The Northern Irish defending PGA play-off FedExCup champion is in action this week at the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hoyer to stay despite having Parkinson's

KUALA LUMPUR • Badminton World Federation president and 1996 Olympic gold medallist Poul-Erik Hoyer has revealed that he has Parkinson's disease, but will stay on in his role.

The former world No. 1 and Danish badminton great, 54, was diagnosed with the degenerative condition "some years ago", a statement said on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE