Sports World: Three Lions unlikely to snub social media

Three Lions unlikely to snub social media

LONDON • The England football team are not planning a social media boycott to tackle online racism and bullying but it may happen if the problem continues, midfielder Declan Rice has said.

Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate has told his players to consider joining former France star Thierry Henry in quitting the platforms to avoid online abuse.

However, West Ham's Rice said he treasured the "interaction and love with the fans" that social media provides.

REUTERS

Murray eyes greener pastures after tennis

LONDON • Andy Murray has said he would like to swop the tennis court for the golf course when he hangs up his racket and is eyeing a life as a caddie to a professional golfer.

The three-time Grand Slam winner told the Gentleman's Journal there was "crossover" between the two sports and he could make a difference.

Murray has been plagued by injury in recent years, undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, and while he is not ready to retire yet, the 33-year-old Scot is thinking ahead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NFL to add historic 17th game next year

NEW YORK • The National Football League's regular season will be expanded to include 17 games from next year, a much-anticipated move that follows the record US$100 billion-plus (S$134 billion) media rights deals announced earlier this month.

Each team will now play 17 regular-season games and three pre-season games for the first time, the first change to the season's structure since 1978.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE