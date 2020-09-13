Sports World: Thomas/Uber Cup pullouts piling up

Thomas/Uber Cup pullouts piling up

JAKARTA • South Korea and Indonesia have withdrawn from next month's Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement yesterday.

The two countries join Australia, Taiwan and Thailand in skipping the Oct 3-11 tournament amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Badminton Association of Indonesia also confirmed that its players would not participate in the Denmark Open and Denmark Masters scheduled next month.

REUTERS

United boss retains Maguire as skipper

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday confirmed Harry Maguire will remain Manchester United's captain this season despite his involvement in a Greek court case.

The England defender was given a 21-month suspended sentence last month after he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery during an incident on the resort island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old has denied the offences and has since launched an appeal, which is expected to be heard later this month, and Solskjaer has thrown his support behind the player, telling MUTV he was "an absolute top human being".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Low scores the norm as golf season starts

SAN FRANCISCO • American Sam Burns fired a seven-under 65 to grab a two-stroke lead over albatross-aided compatriot Harry Higgs in Friday's second round of the Safeway Open, the first event of the new PGA Tour season.

The world No. 171 stood on a 36-hole career low of 15-under 129 behind closed doors at Silverado Country Club in Napa, California.

Higgs finished with a bogey-free 62 to stand second on 131, one stroke ahead of Cameron Percy (68), D.J. Trahan (65) and Russell Knox (69).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE