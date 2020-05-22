Sports World : This year's Gold Coast marathon cancelled

This year's Gold Coast marathon cancelled

The 2020 Village Roadshow Theme Parks Gold Coast Marathon, which was scheduled for July 4-5 in Queensland, has been cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gold Coast Marathon announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday that the decision was made because the Queensland public health emergency has been extended to Aug 17.

Runners who registered for the race will receive registration fee refunds. This is the first time that the race has been called off since its inception in 1979.

United reveal $40m losses over Covid-19

LONDON • Manchester United yesterday withdrew its annual financial targets, estimating it lost around £23 million (S$39.8 million) in revenue in the third quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic resulting in the suspension of the Premier League and Europa League since March.

The club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward called the crisis "one of the most extraordinary testing periods in the 142-year history of Manchester United", but expressed hope the English top flight can resume next month.

REUTERS

EFL clubs will still be promoted, relegated

LONDON • Clubs in the lower divisions of the English Football League (EFL) will still be promoted or relegated if the current season is curtailed by the pandemic, the EFL said yesterday.

Fourth-tier League Two clubs in England unanimously voted to end their season last week, while second-tier Championship clubs will vote later this week on how to conclude the season.

REUTERS

LPGA cans Q-schools, set for July return

LOS ANGELES • The LPGA Tour has decided to cancel the circuit's qualifying "Q-schools" this year because of the pandemic, with most golfers retaining their status for next season.

The Tour, which is hoping to resume on July 23 at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, also scrubbed the Oct 1-4 Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan from its schedule.

REUTERS

Bilbao's Aduriz says it's 'enough' at 39

MADRID • Athletic Bilbao forward Aritz Aduriz, the oldest player to score for Spain in an international, announced his retirement at the age of 39 on Wednesday night, saying that his body had told him "enough".

Aduriz, who made a total of 443 La Liga appearances for Valencia, Real Mallorca and Bilbao and scored 158 goals, made the decision after being told he needed a hip replacement.

REUTERS

Pulev won't step aside for Joshua-Fury bout

LONDON • International Boxing Federation mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev yesterday said he would not accept a proposal to step aside and give world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua a chance to fight first with fellow Briton Tyson Fury.

The Bulgarian was scheduled to meet Joshua on June 20, but their fight has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

REUTERS