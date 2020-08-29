Sports World: Thiago Silva a boost for Chelsea's defence

Thiago Silva a boost for Chelsea's defence

LONDON • Chelsea have bolstered their defence by bringing in Thiago Silva, with the former Paris Saint-Germain defender signing a one-year contract with an option of a further 12 months, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

The 35-year-old Brazil international joins the Blues after eight years with the Champions League finalists and is their fifth major buy of the transfer window.

REUTERS

Ibrahimovic, 38, to remain at AC Milan

MILAN • Zlatan Ibrahimovic will remain at AC Milan next season, having reached agreement on a new deal reportedly worth €7 million (S$11.3 million) a year without bonuses, according to multiple media reports in Italy yesterday.

The Swedish striker, who turns 39 in October, posted a photo of himself on social media wearing an AC Milan jersey with the caption: "As I said, I'm just warming up."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan on vaccine grab ahead of Games

TOKYO • Japan is making an aggressive move to grab enough coronavirus vaccine to inoculate its population four times over, a push the government hopes will instil confidence that it can host the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games next July.

While no vaccine has yet been approved for Covid-19, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told Reuters the country wants to hold the event "at all costs" so organisers are betting recent deals with pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer will pay off.

REUTERS