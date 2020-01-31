Sports World: Temperature screening at charity football game

Temperature screening at charity football game

Organisers of the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund Charity Shield announced that temperature checks will be conducted at the entrance of Our Tampines Hub before this evening's football match.

More than 200 tickets to the match between a celebrity team and former Singapore football internationals have been sold as of Wednesday. The match kicks off at 8pm and spectators are advised to arrive early to avoid delays from the checks.

Virus vaccine not in time for Olympics: expert

TOKYO • Vaccines against the Wuhan coronavirus will probably not be ready by the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, said a Japanese academic. Koji Wada, a professor of public health at Tokyo's International University of Health and Welfare, expressed his hope there would be enough time to learn about the virus so organisers can draw up plans.

Fears of disease outbreaks have clouded recent Games, with the mosquito-borne Zika virus threatening the start of the 2016 Rio Olympics, while the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games were overshadowed by the H1N1 swine flu pandemic.

REUTERS

Portland win before trip against grieving Lakers

PORTLAND • Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 National Basketball Association win over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

C.J. McCollum added 22 points as the hosts won for the third time in their last four. Portland fly to Los Angeles today to play in the Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death.

REUTERS