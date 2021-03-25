Sports World: Teh 8th in 25m pistol, Indians sweep medals

Teh 8th in 25m pistol, Indians sweep medals

National shooter Teh Xiu Hong came in eighth in the women's 25m pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in New Delhi yesterday.

The 27-year-old was eliminated in the final with her score of eight.

All three medallists were from India. Chinki Yadav edged out Rahi Sarnobat 4-3 for gold in a shoot-off after both ended their respective series with 32 points each, while Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze with 28 points.

Rahm happy to skip Masters to meet baby

MADRID • Spaniard Jon Rahm said on Tuesday he would not miss the birth of his first child and was prepared to walk away from the Masters at a moment's notice to ensure he would be by his wife's side for the special occasion.

World No. 3 Rahm, 26, who finished fourth at Augusta in 2018 and is searching for his first Major title, said his wife was due to give birth between April 10 and 12, a three-day stretch that includes the final two rounds of the year's Masters.

REUTERS

Ex-Japan skipper pulls out of torch relay

TOKYO • One of the first runners in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay has dropped out of the event scheduled for today, the Games organising committee said yesterday.

Homare Sawa, captain of the Japanese football team who won the 2011 Women's World Cup, was one of those kicking off the torch relay. Her former coach Norio Sasaki told a press conference she had decided to pull out, citing health reasons.

REUTERS