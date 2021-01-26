Sports World: Suarez helps Atletico maintain hefty lead

Suarez helps Atletico maintain hefty lead

MADRID • Luis Suarez scored as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 on Sunday and move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

After Real Madrid thrashed Alaves 4-1 on Saturday, Barcelona - without Lionel Messi - had followed suit with a scrappy 2-0 victory at Elche. But Atletico restored their advantage with the win.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Neuer is Bundesliga's king of clean sheets

BERLIN • Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer set a Bundesliga record with his 197th clean sheet in the German top flight as the league leaders thrashed Schalke 4-0 on Sunday.

The 34-year-old bettered the previous record set by former Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who needed 557 league matches, for Bayern and Karlsruher, to reach the mark. Neuer took 423 league games for the Bavarians and former club Schalke to usurp the crown.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Coach held in Greek sex abuse scandal

ATHENS • A Greek sailing coach accused of raping an 11-year-old athlete was arrested on Sunday, in the latest aftershock from an Olympic champion's allegations of sexual abuse.

The 38-year-old, who has not been named, was detained on Samos for offences allegedly committed nine years ago.

Greek Olympic sailing gold medallist Sofia Bekatorou had given evidence on the rape of the girl, now aged 20, to prosecutors on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE